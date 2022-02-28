Indian Students Fleeing Ukraine Stopped & Harassed at Borders Amid War

A number of Indian students attempting to escape the war-ridden Ukraine were stopped, harassed, and beaten at the country's border with Poland indicate several videos circulated on social media.

In one of the videos being circulated, guards in uniforms can be seen manhandling a few students, including girls, in the border area, where sounds of gun shots can also be heard.

In another video whose veracity could not be independently verified, a student alleges that the Ukrainian border guards were hindering the exit of Indian students into Poland, and were accusing India of not helping Ukraine.