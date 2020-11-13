China Congratulates President-Elect Joe Biden on Winning US Polls

Nearly a week after Joe Biden was elected as the President of the United States, China has congratulated the leader.



“We respect the choice of the American people. We express our congratulations to Mr Biden and Ms Harris,” said foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin at a press conference.



After a nail-biting election day that extended by nearly a week, Democrat Joe Biden won the mantle of the 46th president of the United States of America on 7 November, and Kamala Harris became the Vice President-elect.

China understands “the result of the US election will be determined in accordance with US laws and procedures,” he said. Just like China, other countries such as Russia and Mexico, too, had not congratulated the President-elect.



In 2016, Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulated Trump on 9 November, a day after the election.