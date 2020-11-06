US Election: Advantage Biden With Leads in Georgia, Pennsylvania

As the anxious wait for the results of the 2020 US Presidential election continues, Democratic candidate Joe Biden has consolidated his advantage over incumbent President and Republican rival Donald Trump, notching up slender leads in Georgia and Pennsylvania.

The neck-and-neck race for the 3 November election has boiled down to a few key battleground states, including Georgia, Pennsylvania, Arizona, North Carolina and Nevada.

Biden is currently ahead with 264 Electoral College votes, compared to Trump's 214, and just six shy of the tally needed to reach the White House. However, the 264 number takes into account the 11 Electoral College votes of Arizona, where some networks have declared the race in favour of Biden. However, his lead has narrowed in the last one day.