CDU and Greens Describe Coalition Talks for Merkel's Successor as 'Constructive'

Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
(Photo: AP/PTI)
The Christian Democratic Union (CDU), which finished second in the recent 2021 German elections, and The Green Party which finished third, described their early rounds of coalition negotiations as constructive, The Guardian reported on Tuesday, 5 October.
Annalena Baerbock, the chancellor candidate for the Green Party, said that there would be no decision in the immediate future, the report added.
Armin Laschet, the leader of the CDU, has been attempting to create a coalition with the Greens and the pro-business Free Democratic Party.
The SPD, led by Olaf Scholz, also held talks with the Greens and the Free Democrats last weekend, and is willing to form a social-ecological-liberal government for Germany.
The FDP, with around 11 percent of the vote in the 2021 elections, appears to be the kingmakers of the election.
This is because any coalition that consists of the SPD and not the CDU, or vice-versa, must be allied to the Greens anyway in order to form the government.
The FDP becomes the last piece of the coalition.
All parties have ruled out talks with the the far-right populist euro-sceptic anti-immigration party, the Alternative for Germany or the AfD.
(With inputs from The Guardian.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: 06 Oct 2021,01:28 PM IST