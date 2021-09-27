Who Will Be the Next Chancellor of Germany? A Look at Merkel's Likely Successors

The German word automat means ‘machine’. Nicknamed as the Scholzomat for his plain, boring, and mechanical behaviour, Olaf Scholz might be the man who will be remembered for resurrecting the SPD.

The oldest existing political party of Germany hasn’t won a Bundestag election since being led to victory by Gerhard Schröder in 2002.

But in the 2021 elections, Scholz has led the SPD to emerge from the elections as the single-largest party in the Bundestag, with 206 seats and 25.7 percent of the total vote share, 5.2 percent more than the 2017 elections.

Scholz is not only the Chancellor candidate for the SPD, but also Germany’s current vice-chancellor and the federal minister of Finance. He has always belonged to the SPD. He was born and brought up in Hamburg, the city-state of which he served as Mayor from 2011 to 2018.