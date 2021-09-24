Germany Elections Explained: Their Unique Voting System, Likely Winners & More

The purpose of the second vote is to rectify the biggest drawback of the FPTP system, which is that the popular vote won by a party is often not reflected in the number of seats won by that party in parliament.

For example, in the 2019 elections in India, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led by Narendra Modi won 37 percent of the total votes, but 56 percent of the seats in the Lok Sabha.

Similarly, in the 2019 UK elections, the Conservative Party led by Boris Johnson won 44 percent of the total votes but 56 percent of the seats in the House of Commons.