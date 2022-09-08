Canada Mass Stabbings: 2nd Suspect Dies After Arrest, Had 50 Prior Convictions

Representational image.
Days after 10 people were killed and more than a dozen injured in a spree of stabbings in Canada, the second suspect died after he was captured by the police on Wednesday afternoon, 7 September.
Police said that Myles Sanderson, 32, was taken into custody in the province of Saskatchewan on Wednesday. Following a massive manhunt and a chase, Sanderson was caught in a stolen white SUV that was run off the road and surrounded by police cruisers near Rosthern town, BBC reported.
Meanwhile, ten injured remain in hospital with three of them in a critical condition.
Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore informed a news conference on Wednesday night that police had received a report of Sanderson stealing a vehicle from outside a property.
However, right after his arrest, Sanderson went into "medical distress" and was taken to a hospital in Saskatoon, where he died, she added.
Police had already charged Sanderson with first-degree murder, attempted murder and breaking and entering.
The police are also investigating whether Damien's brother, Myles, killed him during the manhunt.
Canada's parole board had said on Tuesday that it would review why Myles Sanderson was released early from prison while serving a four-year sentence for several violent crimes.
He was released in February while serving a four-year sentence.
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino was quoted as saying, "I want to know the reasons behind the decision...I'm extremely concerned by what occurred here."
As per parole documents, Myles Sanderson has a decades-long criminal record, including 59 criminal convictions since he was 18, including assault, threats and robbery.
