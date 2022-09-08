Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019World Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Canada Mass Stabbings: 2nd Suspect Dies After Arrest, Had 50 Prior Convictions

Canada Mass Stabbings: 2nd Suspect Dies After Arrest, Had 50 Prior Convictions

As per parole documents, Myles Sanderson has a decades-long criminal record, including 59 criminal convictions.
The Quint
World
Published:

Representational image.

|

(Photo: Twitter/@RCMPSK)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Representational image.</p></div>

Days after 10 people were killed and more than a dozen injured in a spree of stabbings in Canada, the second suspect died after he was captured by the police on Wednesday afternoon, 7 September.

Police said that Myles Sanderson, 32, was taken into custody in the province of Saskatchewan on Wednesday. Following a massive manhunt and a chase, Sanderson was caught in a stolen white SUV that was run off the road and surrounded by police cruisers near Rosthern town, BBC reported.

This comes a day after Myles' brother and the other suspects, Damien Sanderson's body was found in the James Smith Cree Nation, home to several victims.

Meanwhile, ten injured remain in hospital with three of them in a critical condition.

Also ReadCanada Mass Stabbings: One of Two Suspects Found Dead With ‘Injuries'

Manhunt and a Chase

Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore informed a news conference on Wednesday night that police had received a report of Sanderson stealing a vehicle from outside a property.

The report was followed by a car chase as Sanderson fled at the speed of 150km/h. The vehicle was rammed and fell into a ditch. The police found a knife in the SUV as they arrested him, said the police chief.

However, right after his arrest, Sanderson went into "medical distress" and was taken to a hospital in Saskatoon, where he died, she added.

Police had already charged Sanderson with first-degree murder, attempted murder and breaking and entering.

The police are also investigating whether Damien's brother, Myles, killed him during the manhunt.

Any suspected motive for the stabbing spree spanning over 13 crime scenes has not yet been established.
Also Read10 Killed, Over 12 Injured in Stabbings in Canada; 2 Suspects Identified
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Released Despite 59 Criminal Convictions 

Canada's parole board had said on Tuesday that it would review why Myles Sanderson was released early from prison while serving a four-year sentence for several violent crimes.

He was released in February while serving a four-year sentence.

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino was quoted as saying, "I want to know the reasons behind the decision...I'm extremely concerned by what occurred here."

As per parole documents, Myles Sanderson has a decades-long criminal record, including 59 criminal convictions since he was 18, including assault, threats and robbery.

(With inputs from BBC.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT