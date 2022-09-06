Canada Mass Stabbings: One of Two Suspects Found Dead With ‘Injuries'

Days after two suspects were identified for allegedly killing at least 10 people and injuring more than a dozen others in a series of stabbings in Canada’s Saskatchewan, the police said on Tuesday, 6 September, that one of the suspects was found dead.

Two suspects named Damien (30) and Myles Sanderson (31) had been identified earlier.

Damien Sanderson's body was found in the James Smith Cree Nation, home to several victims, the police said, as per BBC.

Meanwhile, Myles Sanderson is still absconding and believed to be at large in the city of Regina. The two suspects were brothers.