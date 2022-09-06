Canada Mass Stabbings: One of Two Suspects Found Dead With ‘Injuries'

Representational image of a crime scene.
Days after two suspects were identified for allegedly killing at least 10 people and injuring more than a dozen others in a series of stabbings in Canada’s Saskatchewan, the police said on Tuesday, 6 September, that one of the suspects was found dead.
Two suspects named Damien (30) and Myles Sanderson (31) had been identified earlier.
Damien Sanderson's body was found in the James Smith Cree Nation, home to several victims, the police said, as per BBC.
Meanwhile, Myles Sanderson is still absconding and believed to be at large in the city of Regina. The two suspects were brothers.
The suspects had fled in a black Nissan Rogue according to the police, and various checkpoints were set up on highways and roads across the area.
Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had called the attacks "heartbreaking."
Police Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore was quoted saying that a "deceased male" was located in the James Smith Cree Nation at 11.30 local time.
"The body was located outdoors in a heavily grassed area in proximity to a house that was being examined by the authorities," she told reporters.
Further, Damien's body was found with "visible injuries" and are "not believed to be self-inflicted at this point," BBC reported.
(With inputs from BBC.)