10 Killed, Over 12 Injured in Stabbings in Canada; 2 Suspects Identified
The suspects fled in a black Nissan Rogue according to the police, and checkpoints have been set up across the area.
At least 10 people were killed and more than a dozen were injured in stabbings in Canada on Sunday, 4 September, police said.
Royal Canadian Mounted Police Assistant Commissioner, Rhonda Black, while addressing a press conference, said that the police found 10 people dead in the James Smith Cree Nation indigenous community and in the nearby town of Weldon, Saskatchewan.
"Several additional victims have been injured, 15 of which at this point have been transported to various hospitals," she said.
Two suspects, namely Damien and Myles Sanderson, have been identified. They are 30 and 31-years-old respectively.
The suspects fled in a black Nissan Rogue according to the police, and various checkpoints have been set up on highways and roads across the area.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and world
Topics: Canada Stabbing Canada Stabbing
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.