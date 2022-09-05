10 Killed, Over 12 Injured in Stabbings in Canada; 2 Suspects Identified

At least 10 people were killed and more than a dozen were injured in stabbings in Canada on Sunday, 4 September, police said.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police Assistant Commissioner, Rhonda Black, while addressing a press conference, said that the police found 10 people dead in the James Smith Cree Nation indigenous community and in the nearby town of Weldon, Saskatchewan.

"Several additional victims have been injured, 15 of which at this point have been transported to various hospitals," she said.

Two suspects, namely Damien and Myles Sanderson, have been identified. They are 30 and 31-years-old respectively.

The suspects fled in a black Nissan Rogue according to the police, and various checkpoints have been set up on highways and roads across the area.