UK Govt Crisis Live: Boris Johnson to Announce Resignation as Tory Chief Shortly

UK Political Crisis and Boris Johnson Latest News
(Photo: www.gov.uk)
United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce his resignation as the Conservative Party's leader shortly, BBC reported on Thursday, 7 July. He is likely to continue as prime minister until the autumn. However, calls for the appointment of an interim PM are growing stronger within Johnson's political party.
The leader has reportedly appointed a full replacement Cabinet, with James Cleverly's appointment as the new Education Secretary being among the latest.
A Downing Street spokesperson said that PM Johnson would publicly announce his resignation later on Thursday, and a statement from the PM is expected soon.
The departure comes after a spate of resignations from the Johnson-led British Cabinet, citing his leadership as a reason
Johnson's resignation will trigger a leadership election for a new Tory leader who will go on to become the new premier
James Cleverly has been appointed as the new Education Secretary, replacing Michelle Donelan, who resigned today after only being appointed on Tuesday evening due to Nadhim Zahawi promotion to the post of chancellor.
Greg Clark is the new Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Secretary, and has replaced Michael Gove, who was fired last night for asking the PM to resign.
Kit Malthouse has reportedly been appointed Chancellor for the Duchy of Lancaster.
