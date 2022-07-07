UK Govt Crisis Live: Boris Johnson to Announce Resignation as Tory Chief Shortly

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce his resignation as the Conservative Party's leader shortly, BBC reported on Thursday, 7 July. He is likely to continue as prime minister until the autumn. However, calls for the appointment of an interim PM are growing stronger within Johnson's political party.

The leader has reportedly appointed a full replacement Cabinet, with James Cleverly's appointment as the new Education Secretary being among the latest.

A Downing Street spokesperson said that PM Johnson would publicly announce his resignation later on Thursday, and a statement from the PM is expected soon.