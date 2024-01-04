Geo-Political Soup: How India, China, & US Are Involved in Bangladesh Elections

Hasina and her Awami League (AL) government has refused to step down and appoint a caretaker government to oversee the election – a demand of the main opposition party Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its allies, who say that they have no faith that Hasina will hold “free and fair” elections.

This system was first successful in Bangladesh in 1991 following the country's transition from military rule and was written into the constitution in 1996 after, ironically, the then opposition leader Hasina’s two-year agitation demanding it. However, the system was abolished by an amendment passed by Hasina using her huge parliamentary majority.

But interestingly, unlike most democracies, the elections in Bangladesh are witnessing foreign players backing domestic parties, two of whom hit closer to home.