December, Bangladesh, and the Bloodbath in 1971: Never Trust the United States

Right from 14 August 1947, when the new sovereign state of Pakistan was created, East Pakistan looked like an anomaly and an articulate construct. The only common element between the West and East was its adherence to Islam. In all other aspects including culture, cuisine, language and rituals, the two were a world apart. When the ruling class of Pakistan, based mostly out of Punjab, imposed Urdu, the Bengalis in the eastern wing revolted. The simmering tensions exploded after 1970 when Sheikh Mujibur Rehman and his Awami League won the General Elections and Mujibur staked his claim to be the prime minister. Far from accepting the people’s verdict, the PPP (Pakistan People's Party) led by Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto took help from the Army and imprisoned Mujibur.

The uprising began in earnest in East Pakistan as a newly formed “Mukti Bahini” took up arms for an independent country. Violence erupted and a flood of refugees started entering India. The Pakistan Army initially underestimated the extent of the uprising. Full of racist bravado, the Punjabi-dominated Army thought the “cowardly and inferior” Bengalis were just a nuisance. But the Mukti Bahini warriors proved to be a far bigger menace. Confident that the US and its allies would conveniently look the other way, the Pakistani Army decided to teach a lesson that “Bengalis” would remember for generations to come. Amidst all this, Blood and his junior colleagues at the Dhaka Consulate were sending cables to Washington warning of a fearful bloodshed. Their cables were ignored.

By early March 1971, Pakistan had lost its grip over the eastern wing. Massive protests had paralysed governance. The rebels kept attacking army personnel every now and then. The call for Bangladesh started growing in resonance. There was a clear divide between Bengali-speaking folks who were bent upon a separate nation and a minority of Bengalis who still supported Pakistan plus the “Urdu-speaking Razakars” who were willing to kill and die for Pakistan. For two weeks in March 1971, violence between the two groups intensified with the Razakars getting a taste of their own medicine.