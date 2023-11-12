Bangladesh: Will Sheikh Hasina Capitulate to Demands for a Caretaker Government?

In power since 2009, authoritarian Hasina, 76, is eyeing a fourth straight five-year term as PM to perpetuate her one-party, one-leader rule. And getting her re-elected in January is the biggest priority of our foreign policy-cum-security establishment. There is no denying that we have become absolutely dependent on her as all our needs in Bangladesh, ranging from connectivity and transit to defence and strategic requirements, are invariably met without even having to ask.

Naturally, New Delhi not only wants her to win but to win by any means. India is not bothered about the means she adopts as long as she is sworn in for yet another term. In both 2014 and 2018, India was the first country to congratulate Hasina for winning the elections which were evidently rigged – especially the landslide victory last time. This time too, New Delhi wants her to conduct the elections -- instead of a caretaker government -- so that her victory is guaranteed.

In contrast, the United States and western powers are insisting on free, fair, and democratic elections which have come as a huge relief to the opposition.