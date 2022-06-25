ADVERTISEMENT

date 2022-06-25

US President Joe Biden Signs First Significant Gun Law in Decades

The president, according to AFP, said that while the bill fell short of what's really needed, it would "save lives."

US President Joe Biden Signs First Significant Gun Law in Decades
United States President Joe Biden on Saturday, 25 June, signed into law the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, the first significant federal bill on gun safety in the country in decades.

The president, according to AFP, said that while the bill fell short of what's really needed, it would "save lives."

"While this bill doesn't do everything I want, it does include actions I've long called for that are going to save lives," he said at the White House before leaving for diplomatic summits in Europe.

(This story is developing and will be updated.)

