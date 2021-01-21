Americans React to Biden-Harris’ Inauguration, Trump’s Departure

There were celebrations across the many states in America, when Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States on Wednesday, 20 January, to take the leadership of a nation ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic and riven by deep political hostility. Kamala Harris took oath as Vice President of the office, in this historic ceremony.

Biden (78) took the oath of office from Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, in a low-key ceremony that was held at the US Capitol, in the shadow of a raging pandemic.

Standing at the Capitol just two weeks after a mob of insurrectionists invaded that building, seeking to overturn the presidential election, Biden vowed to bring all Americans together.