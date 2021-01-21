Americans React to Biden-Harris’ Inauguration, Trump’s Departure

There were celebrations across the many states in America, when Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States on Wednesday, 20 January, to take the leadership of a nation ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic and riven by deep political hostility. Kamala Harris took oath as Vice President of the office, in this historic ceremony.
Biden (78) took the oath of office from Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, in a low-key ceremony that was held at the US Capitol, in the shadow of a raging pandemic.
Standing at the Capitol just two weeks after a mob of insurrectionists invaded that building, seeking to overturn the presidential election, Biden vowed to bring all Americans together.
Here is a look at how Americans reacted to President Biden’s inauguration:
Former presidents Barack Obama, George W Bush and Bill Clinton got together to deliver a video message of “unity” to their successor and to all Americans. That the three presidents, two Democrats and a Republican, could come together is a sign that Americans can overcome anything if they work together, the three said.
"As Americans, we have more in common than what separates us," Obama said.
Ahead of being sworn in as the 49th Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris reflected on the legacy of her mother, who emigrated from India, and the hard work of generations of women to achieve equal rights.
With this election victory in 2020, Harris becomes the nation’s first Black and South Asian vice president, as well as the first woman to hold that office.
Departing from tradition, former President Donald Trump left the White House with former First Lady Melania Trump, skipping the inauguration of his successor. Speaking at the Joint Air Force Base, Trump said that he will always “fight” for the country.
“I will always fight for you. I will be watching, listening. The future of this country has never been better. I wish the new administration great luck and success. I think they have the foundation to do something really spectacular,” Trump said.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 21 Jan 2021,02:00 PM IST