I Will Give My All: US Prez Biden at ‘Celebrating America’ Event

The 46th President of the US, Joe Biden, on Wednesday, 20 January, addressed the people during the ‘Celebrating America' event, and said that democracy was precious and had prevailed.

Speaking from the illuminated Lincoln Memorial on inauguration day, Biden said, “I will give my all to America.”

"There are moments in our history when more is asked of us," he said, adding, "The question is are we up to it? Will we meet the moment like our forbearers did? I believe we are."