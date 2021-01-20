Pray for Success of New Administration: Trump in Farewell Message

"This week, we inaugurate a new administration and pray for its success in keeping America safe and prosperous," he says in the video. "We did what we came here to do – and so much more."

However, despite his prayer for the new administration, AFP reports that Trump has not yet personally congratulated Biden on his win or invited him for the customary tea in the Oval Office.

President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn in on Wednesday at noon, ET.