Pray for Success of New Administration: Trump in Farewell Message

On Tuesday, 19 January, his final day as President of the United States, Donald Trump released a farewell message, wishing the new administration success for the first time, hours before he leaves office.
"This week, we inaugurate a new administration and pray for its success in keeping America safe and prosperous," he says in the video. "We did what we came here to do – and so much more."
However, despite his prayer for the new administration, AFP reports that Trump has not yet personally congratulated Biden on his win or invited him for the customary tea in the Oval Office.
President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn in on Wednesday at noon, ET.
In his speech, Trump addressed everything – from his social media ban to his foreign policy.
In the video, Trump spoke of his accomplishments, touting that he worked relentlessly for the people of America, and to 'Make America Great Again'. Through his words, he framed his presidency as one that worked for the forgotten and neither showed remorse nor apologised for his brash approach to politics.
Trump spoke proudly of not having started any foreign wars, and on taking a tough stance with reference to China.
"They called it a medical miracle," he said of the COVID-19 vaccine. "Another administration would've taken three, four, five, maybe even up to 10 years to develop a vaccine. We did it in nine months."
Trump also addressed the violence caused by his supporters at the US Capitol on 6 January.
"All Americans were horrified by the assault on our Capitol. Political violence is an attack on everything we cherish as Americans. It can never be tolerated," he said.
Meanwhile, close on his heels, Trump’s daughter and advisor Ivanka Trump also issued a farewell message in which she said that Americans must pray for the success of the Biden administration.
In a statement on Twitter, Ivanka wished luck to Biden and soon-to-be Vice President Kamala Harris as well as their partners and staff saying, "May God give wisdom, courage and strength" to them.
"As Americans we must all pray for their success," she wrote, adding that it had been “an honor of a lifetime" to serve the US as President Trump's advisor.
Published: 20 Jan 2021,08:57 AM IST