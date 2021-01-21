Prez Biden Signs Executive Order to Rejoin Paris Climate Accord

US President Joe Biden meant business, tackling executive actions in his first few hours in the Oval Office.
In addition to signing an order requiring masks on federal property and one meant to ensure racial equality, America’s 46th President sent a notice to the United Nations stating that the US will re-enter the Paris climate accord.
The landmark international agreement was signed in 2015 to limit global warming, and this move is indicative of Biden's urgency to address climate change and global warming.
Following a 30-day notice period, the US will rejoin the international effort curb threatening the heating of the planet.
Under President Trump, the US had exited the agreement late last year. Experts say that rejoining Paris is a significant step by the Biden Administration to reverse the climate policies of the last four years.
This is the first of many steps that the Biden Administration plans to take in order to reverse several actions taken by former President Trump in weakening environmental protections.
Biden’s top climate adviser, Gina McCarthy, has said that Biden will, in all, reverse “more than 100” climate-related policies enacted by his predecessor.
“It’s just a huge day to get rid of this myopic, benighted administration and welcome in a new president who manifestly is committed to strong, meaningful action,” said Todd Stern, who was the lead US negotiator in Paris.
“Rejoining Paris is just the first step, but it’s a big first step.”
Leah Stokes, an expert in environmental policy at the University of California, said, “The best time to cut emissions was decades ago; the second-best time is today.”
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined