Prez Biden Signs Executive Order to Rejoin Paris Climate Accord

Under President Trump, the US had exited the agreement late last year. Experts say that rejoining Paris is a significant step by the Biden Administration to reverse the climate policies of the last four years.

This is the first of many steps that the Biden Administration plans to take in order to reverse several actions taken by former President Trump in weakening environmental protections.

Biden’s top climate adviser, Gina McCarthy, has said that Biden will, in all, reverse “more than 100” climate-related policies enacted by his predecessor.