BJP Minister Visits Kin of Owaisi's Attackers, Assures Support for 'Innocents'

Shots were fired at the vehicle of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on 3 February, near a toll-plaza in Uttar Pradesh. Owaisi was en route to Delhi after attending an event in Meerut when the incident took place.

The police said on 4 February arrested two men, Sachin and Shubham, in the case, who were subsequently sent to 14-day judicial custody.

According to the police, Sachin Sharma and Shubham said that they had carried out the act upon being hurt by purportedly 'anti-Hindu statements' of Owaisi, and they were 'Hardcore Hindus'.

The central government had reviewed Owaisi's security and provided him with Z category security of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) with immediate effect after the accident. However, the MP had declined the security upgrade.