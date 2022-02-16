BJP Minister Visits Kin of Owaisi's Attackers, Assures Support for 'Innocents'
Nearly two weeks after AIMIM chief Asassudin Owaisi's vehicle was attacked, BJP leader and Uttar Pradesh Minister Sunil Bharala on Tuesday, 15 February, visited the residences of the alleged perpetrators and marked his support for the accused.
Meeting the family of Sachin Sharma and Shubham, the Bharala assured them of a fair investigation of the matter.
"There should be an impartial probe and no innocents should be punished. We met the brother and parents of the boy, and they have said it is not even confirmed so far whether they were involved in the incident. The AIMIM MP has used very aggressive and abusive language. Whether these children were actually involved, it will be determined after the probe."Uttar Pradesh Minister Sunil Bharala
"We will give full cooperation to the family, there should be a fair investigation in the matter," he said.
What Had Happened
Shots were fired at the vehicle of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on 3 February, near a toll-plaza in Uttar Pradesh. Owaisi was en route to Delhi after attending an event in Meerut when the incident took place.
The police said on 4 February arrested two men, Sachin and Shubham, in the case, who were subsequently sent to 14-day judicial custody.
According to the police, Sachin Sharma and Shubham said that they had carried out the act upon being hurt by purportedly 'anti-Hindu statements' of Owaisi, and they were 'Hardcore Hindus'.
The central government had reviewed Owaisi's security and provided him with Z category security of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) with immediate effect after the accident. However, the MP had declined the security upgrade.
