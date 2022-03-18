Video Verification: Here's How You Can Fact-Check Viral Videos

Watch this video to find out how to check if the videos going viral on social media are spreading misinformation.
Almost every day we come across videos on social media and receive them on WhatsApp, but how often do we verify if the message with which the video is being circulated is true or not?
In this episode of 'Verify Kiya Kya?', we will tell you about the tools that you can use to verify videos online.
First things first, download the InVID Google Chrome extension.
Go to Google Chrome web store and the type InVID. This will allow you to add the extension to your browser. Once added, it can be used to verify any video – online or one downloaded on your system/phone.
As you hover over the added extension, you will get an option, which says 'Open toolbox'. As you click on the option, you will see several other options.
For video verification, click on keyframes. After this, you can either upload the video or use the URL to fragment the video.
Once the video has been divided, you can use the keyframes to conduct a reverse image search.
Once the video has been fragmented, the keyframes can be used to conduct a reverse image search.
But before we proceed, let me tell you the claim with which this video (can be viewed here) is being circulated.
An archive of the post can be found here.
But when we conducted a reverse image search, we found this video posted on Facebook on 11 April 2019. The caption alleged "voter fraud" and mentioned the location as "Muzaffarnagar".
We found the video on a Facebook post from 2019.
We haven't yet established if that's the real context or if there is more to it. So, keep looking until you find some credible leads on it.
Using this information, we conducted a keyword search on Google and other social media platforms.
When we conducted a keyword search on Facebook, we found the same video posted on 28 November 2017.
We then found news reports and videos from 2017 that featured Shaila Khan as the BSP candidate.
In one of the interviews after the election, Khan talked about the viral video and alleged voter fraud when she was asked for the reason she lost the election.
While we were unable to independently verify if the people in the video were indeed supporters of the SP, we could establish that the video was old and was shared without proper context amid the ongoing 2022 UP elections.
(This is the third video of a series titled 'Verify Kiya Kya?' exploring the nuances of fact-checking and media literacy. In the next video we will talk about why mis/disinformation circulates during a big news break. Stay tuned!)
