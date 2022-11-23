Incident of Girl's Body Found on Yamuna Expressway Given a Communal Twist

Several users have shared a photograph of a deceased girl in a suitcase on social media with a claim that the girl was a victim of 'love jihad', a term popularised by the right-wing referring to the alleged practice of converting Hindu girls to Islam in the guise of love.

However, we found the photograph is being shared with a false claim. It shows one Aayushi Chaudhary Yadav, 21, who was allegedly killed by her parents and dumped in a red suitcase near the Yamuna expressway in Mathura.