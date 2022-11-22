Old Video of Domestic Violence Shared With a False Communal Claim

Fact-Check: The clip was shared with a false communal angle.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
(Trigger Warning: Description of violence)
A disturbing video showing a man beating a woman in front of their child is being widely shared on the internet with a claim that the man belonged to the Muslim community and the woman was a Hindu.
What does the video show?: The 2:20 minute-long clip shows a couple celebrating their child's birthday. The man suddenly comes and hits the woman while she tries calming him down. The text in the video identifies him as one 'Mohammed Mushtaq GK', who works in an IT company in Bengaluru.
The user said this is what happens to women after 'love jihad'.
(Note: We have refrained from adding any archive links due to the distressing nature of the visuals.)
But what is the truth?: Firstly, the video is from 2015 and both the people seen in the video are from the Muslim community.
How did we find the truth?: Taking a cue from the text in the video, which suggested that the man worked in an IT department in Bengaluru, we searched for the video using keywords such as "Bengaluru domestic abuse case."
We came across a report on a portal called 'Ground Report' which mentioned that the video is from 2015.
We also found a tweet by Delhi Commissioner for Women, Swati Maliwal, from 3 October 2022. She had taken cognisance of the viral video and written to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.
On searching further, we came across a report by India Today published on 4 October, where they identified the woman as Ayesha and carried her recent statement.
The woman said that they had lodged a complaint against her abusive husband but no action was allegedly taken against him. She goes on to say that the man remarried and has another kid from that marriage.
The video had gone viral in 2022 after it was shared by a user on Instagram. However, the video has now been removed.
The court case: The husband had filed a petition in the Karnataka High Court to seek custody of their minor child.
In the order dated 21 December 2021, it was observed that both parties are Sunni Muslims.
The document says both the people belonged to the same community.
It further mentioned that the couple married in 2009 in Bengaluru and then had a child in 2013.
The bench quashed the husband's petition and said, "If the wife can stay away from the matrimonial home on the ground of second marriage, it goes without saying that she can normally retain the exclusive custody of her minor child."
The order further directed the man to pay a compensation of Rs 50,000 to Ayesha within one month, failing which he would lose the visitation rights granted by the family court.
We also found a video uploaded on the Instagram page of 'Humans of Bombay', where Ayesha can be seen narrating her story. She mentions that the viral video is from 2015 and was taken during her son's birthday celebrations.
The big picture: The case of Shraddha Walkar, who was allegedly murdered by her partner Aftab Poonawala, has led to several users sharing false claims to further push the 'love jihad' narrative. We have debunked several such claims in the past.
Conclusion: A video of a domestic abuse case from Bengaluru is being shared with false communal claim.
