Fact-Check: Video of Man Flinging a Child In Kerala Given a False Communal Spin

A disturbing video showing a man violently flinging a girl to the ground in Kerala's Kasargod has gone viral on the internet, with false communal claims.

What does the video show?: The video shows a man walking towards the girl and lifting her, and flinging her to the ground. The girl can be seen wearing a hijab.

What is the claim?: The claim with the viral video, which, when translated from Arabic, read, "In the Indian State of Kerala, an extremist Hindu brutally beats up an Indian Muslim girl (18 years) just because she was on her way to her Islamic school".