Viral Clip of E-Rickshaw Announcing Liquor Rates on Streets Is From Haryana

The viral video is from Haryana's Rohtak.
(Source: Twitter/Altered by The Quint)
A short video of an e-rickshaw announcing liquor rates on a street is doing the rounds on social media, which users are sharing as a video from Delhi. Some are also claiming that the video is from Punjab, taking a dig at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) governments in both states.
However, we found that the video, which is a recent one, was taken in Haryana's Rohtak.
The video is being shared to claim that it is from Delhi, after the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government announced their exit from the liquor business is November 2021, to make way for privately owned shops.
An archive of this post can be seen here.
Some users are also sharing it as a video from Punjab.
Using relevant keywords in Hindi, we looked for the video across social media and video hosting platforms. The search led to us to a report on Punjab Kesari Haryana's verified YouTube channel.
This report showed that an e-rickshaw, with a mike attached to it, was announcing advertisements and rates of different kinds of Indian and Foreign-made liquor while roaming around in Rohtak, Haryana.
We also found the same video on a website named Haribhoomi, which carried a clearer version of the viral video.
Here, we saw that the vehicle drives by a barricade that read 'Rohtak Police.'
The barricade reads 'Rohtak Police'.
Speaking to The Quint, Devender Sharma, a local reporter confirmed that the video was from Haryana. "The video was taken in Rohtak, in the Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA) Complex area on 14 July," he said.
Clearly, the viral video is neither from Delhi, nor is it from Punjab. It was taken in Haryana's Rohtak.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)