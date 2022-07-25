Satirical Video Shared as Boris Johnson Questioned by Anti-Corruption Unit

A video, which shows United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson being questioned over 'partygate', among a host of other issues, by anti-corruption squad 'AC-12', is being shared on social media, claiming that the "former British PM was being interrogated" and this "can't be imagined in India."

The video comes in the backdrop of Johnson stepping down as the prime minister of the country on 7 July following a wave of government resignations and a revolt from his own Cabinet, citing his leadership as a reason.

However, we found that it is a satirical video posted by political campaign group 'Led By Donkeys' in January. It shows edited scenes from a popular crime drama series called Line of Duty.