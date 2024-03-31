No, Viral Video Does Not Show Delhi Police Arresting Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

The person being detained by Delhi police in this video is Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains.
A video of a Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and supporters protesting Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest is being shared on social media platforms.
The video shows police personnel grabbing and dragging people, including a man wearing a yellow turban.
The claim: The video is being shared to claim that it shows Delhi Police dragging Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann before arresting him.
At the time of writing this report, this Facebook post by 'The Live Tv' had gathered around 35,000 views and was shared by over 700 users.
Is it true?: No, the man in the video is not Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann.
It shows Delhi Police detaining Punjab's Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, who was reportedly on his way to Kejriwal's residence after the latter's arrest.
How did we find out?: Using Google Lens, we selected the video portion of the viral claim, excluding any added text and ran a search on it.
This led us to a YouTube video which carried the same visuals. shared on 22 March 2024, with a caption in Punjabi.
When translated, the title of the video read, "Sikh Minister Harjot Bains was pushed on the road by the police."
Taking a cue from this, we looked for more information about the viral video using relevant keywords.
This led us to a video report by The Times of India, which mentioned that several AAP leaders, including Punjab's education minister Harjot Singh Bains and Somnath Bharti, were detained by Delhi Police during protests over Kejriwal's arrest.
On Bains' X account, we saw that he had reshared a post carrying the same video, mentioning that it showed Bains being detained by Delhi police.
Bains reshared a post with the same video on his account.
On 23 March, Bains said that he had been detained by the Delhi Police who took him to "unknown place (sic)."
His post added that he was "peacefully protesting" against Kejriwal's arrest.
The Aam Aadmi Party's verified Facebook page also shared the same video with a caption in Hindi, which said that Bains was stopped by the police when he was on his way to meet Kejriwal's family.
When Bains sat to protest at the spot, he was detained by the police, the post said.
The Quint had also reported on the AAP leaders' protests, carrying a photo of Bains being detained in one report.
Bains was one of the several AAP leaders who were detained.
Conclusion: A video of Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains being detained by Delhi Police has gone viral on social media, where users have misidentified him as Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann.
