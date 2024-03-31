Photo of President Giving Bharat Ratna to LK Advani Viral With Misleading Claims

The viral claim is misleading. President Murmu sat before and after conferring LK Advani with the Bharat Ratna.
After the President of India's official X (formerly Twitter) account shared visuals of President Droupadi Murmu conferring veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader LK Advani with the Bharat Ratna, social media users shared one of the images to insinuate that Murmu had been disrespected by PM Modi and Advani by sitting on chairs while she remained standing.
Some users have shared to photo implying that both BJP leaders disrespected President Murmu, who constitutionally holds the highest office in India, by sitting down while she continued to stand.
Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi and Trinamool Congress' MP Jawhar Sircar also shared the photograph on their X accounts.
But...?: The photograph is being shared with a misleading claim, as it fails to provide context.
As per other available visuals, President Murmu stood to confer the Bharat Ratna to LK Advani, and was seen seated before and after doing so.
How did we find out?: We looked for more visuals of the ceremony on the President of India's official X account, '@rashtrapatibhvn'.
Sharing four photos in a thread, the posts mentioned that the ceremony was held at Advani's residence, which was attended by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, PM Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, among others.
The fourth photo shared in this thread showed President Murmu, LK Advani, and PM Modi seated.
Since this photo shows a medal around Advani's neck, it shows that the President was seated presenting him with the honour.
One of the photos showed all of them sitting down.
We found more visuals of the ceremony on the President of India's verified YouTube channel, which confirmed that President Murmu was seated presenting Advani with the Bharat Ratna.
As per a report by The Hindu, the ceremony – which usually takes place at Rashtrapati Bhavan – was conducted at Advani's residence due to his "restricted mobility" and "frail health."
Others receiving the honour are former Prime Ministers PV Narasimha Rao, Chaudhary Charan Singh, former Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur, and agrarian economist MS Swaminathan. They have all been given it posthumously.
Conclusion: A photo of the President of India presenting the Bharat Ratna to LK Advani has gone viral with the false claim that he, and PM Modi 'disrespected' the President by sitting down while she remained standing.
