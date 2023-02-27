Punjab Govt To Develop Mohali, Ropar, & Sri Fatehgarh Sahib As Education Hubs

Punjab School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains on Sunday, 26 February said that including the modern city of the state SAS Nagar, the close proximity districts of the capital Rupnagar and Sri Fatehgarh Sahib will also be developed as education hubs.

Presiding over the session on "Education, Research, and Skilling" during the fifth edition of the Progressive Punjab Investors' Summit 2023 at ISB Mohali, Bains said that "Punjab is a leading state not just in India, but also globally".