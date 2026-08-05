Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Viral Image Featuring Dipke, Rahul Gandhi, George Soros & Others Is AI-Generated

Viral Image Featuring Dipke, Rahul Gandhi, George Soros & Others Is AI-Generated

The viral image was generated using OpenAI tools as per OpenAI's SynthID detector.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A viral image is being shared on the internet, falsely claiming to show&nbsp;Abhijeet Dipke, Rahul Gandhi, Greta Thunberg, George Soros, Sam Pitroda and Gurpatwant Singh Pannun meeting. </p></div>
i

A viral image is being shared on the internet, falsely claiming to show Abhijeet Dipke, Rahul Gandhi, Greta Thunberg, George Soros, Sam Pitroda and Gurpatwant Singh Pannun meeting.

(Source: Facebook/Altered by The Quint)

advertisement

An image is being shared on the internet, claiming to show the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Greta Thunberg, George Soros, Sam Pitroda and Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun meeting.

The claim can be found here. 

(Source: Facebook/ Screenshot)

(Archived versions of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is it true?: No, the claim is false as the image is AI-generated.

Also ReadUnrelated Video Falsely Shared as One of Public Assault on Kangana Ranaut

How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image and keyword search on the image using Google Lens and couldn't find any credible sources that shared it or any reports on it.

  • Following this, we ran the image through Hive Moderation, an AI detector.

  • According to the tool, the image is 99.9% likely to have been generated by AI.

Here is the result of AI detection by Hive Moderation. 

(Source: Hive Moderation/Screenshot)

  • We ran the image through another AI detector, Sightengine, which also showed that the image is very likely to be AI-generated.

Here is the result of AI detection by Sightengine. 

(Source: Sightengine/Screenshot)

  • We ran the image through the OpenAI detector, which concluded that the content was generated using OpenAI tools due to a detected SynthID watermark.

The image was generated using OpenAI tools. 

(Source: OpenAI/Screenshot)

Conclusion: The claim is false as the image is AI-generated.

Also ReadOld Video of Sexual Assault of a Minor in Bihar Shared With a False Claim

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT