Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Old Video of Sexual Assault of a Minor in Bihar Shared With a False Claim

Old Video of Sexual Assault of a Minor in Bihar Shared With a False Claim

We found out that the video dates back to 2019 and originates from Bihar.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A video is being shared on the internet, falsely claiming to show the sexual assault of a 20-year-old NEET aspirant in Chitrakoot, Uttar Pradesh.&nbsp;</p></div>
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A video is being shared on the internet, falsely claiming to show the sexual assault of a 20-year-old NEET aspirant in Chitrakoot, Uttar Pradesh. 

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

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(Trigger Warning: The copy has mention of sexual assault.)

A video is being shared on the internet, claiming to show the sexual assault of a 20-year-old National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) aspirant in Chitrakoot, Uttar Pradesh.

  • The post is captioned, "A 20-year-old NEET aspirant had come to a tourist place for a trip when she was raped. Three men, posing as forest officials, tied up her boyfriend's hands and feet, took her to another location, and sexually assaulted her."

An archives are not included to protect the identity of the minor. 

(Source: X/Screenshot)

Is it true?: No, the video is old and shows an incident from Rajgir, Bihar.

Also ReadOld Visuals Falsely Shared as Those of ‘New’ Ongoing Protests at Jantar Mantar

How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found out that an X account, Swati Maliwal, reposted a tweet with the same visuals along with a reply stating that the video shows six boys assaulting a minor in Bihar.

  • The original post was uploaded on 28 September 2019.

The repost which states that the incident happened in Bihar. 

(Source: X/Screenshot)

The video was uploaded in September, 2019. 

(Source: X/Screenshot)

  • After running a keyword search, we found a couple of articles reporting on the incident.

  • An article by The Lallantop reported that the viral video shows a 13-year-old girl who was sexually assaulted in Rajgir, Bihar.

  • The report, published on 30 September 2019, states that protests erupted across Nalanda and Rajgir following the incident.

The incident was reported by The Lallantop. 

(Source: The Lallantop/Screenshot)

  • Lokmat also reported on the incident, stating that a minor was sexually assaulted by six youths in Vipulagiri mountain in Bihar's Rajgir.

The incident was reported by Lokmat.

(Source:Lokmat /Screenshot)

  • There was an incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Chitrakoot when a NEET aspirant from Madhya Pradesh was allegedly sexually assaulted by three men who posed as forest department officials

  • According to reports, the incident happened on 22 July 2026.

  • However, the video shared in the original post does not show the incident involving the NEET aspirant.

A report on the incident covered by The Times of India. 

(Source: The Times of India/Screenshot)

Conclusion: The video is old and shows an incident from Rajgir, Bihar.

Also ReadVideo of PM Modi Being Greeted by JP Nadda Shared With Misleading Claim

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