Clip From MP Shared as 'Man Held For Issuing Death Threats to Karnataka Judges'

The claim states that it shows the accused who was arrested for giving death threats to Karnataka High Court judges after hijab ban verdict.
A video, which shows police personnel with a person – handcuffed, face covered, and limping – is being shared to claim that he is the one who 'gave death threat to the three Karnataka High Court judges who pronounced the hijab verdict.'
The claim is being shared in the backdrop of the arrest of two accused from Tamil Nadu for allegedly giving death threats.
However, we found that the video is unrelated to the hijab row.The video is from Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur and it shows the state police with a notorious gangster named Amjad Lala, who was arrested in March.
CLAIM
The video is shared along with a claim that reads, "The jehadi from Tamil Nadu who gave the death threat to the Karnataka High Court judge who gave the hijab verdict. He is currently in the custody of Karnataka Police (not Tamil Nadu Police). And judging by his walk, he is getting the appropriate treatment. (sic)"
WHAT WE FOUND
On a closer look at the video, we noticed the logo on one of the police personnel's cap seen at around 13 seconds.
The logo on the police personnel's cap has been highlighted.
The logo appeared to be similar to that of Madhya Pradesh police.
Screengrab from viral video (L), Insignia from MP police website (R).
Taking cue from here, we reached out to our reporter in Madhya Pradesh, Vishukant Tiwari, who confirmed that the incident is from MP.
The video shows the arrest of a notorious gangster named Amjad Lala who carried a cash reward of Rs 50,000 on his head.
He was absconding for six years and had 10 criminal cases registered against him, including cases in connection with drug trafficking, attempt to murder and arms acts.
We also found a report on Hindi daily Dainik Bhaskar published on 15 March that also carried the video.
Screengrab from Dainik Bhaskar.
WHAT ABOUT THE CASE REGARDING DEATH THREATS TO KARNATAKA JUDGES?
The Bengaluru Police on 19 March arrested two people from Tamil Nadu in connection with the case. Following the verdict, all the three judges who were part of the special bench were given 'Y' category security by the Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai-led government.
Covai Rahamathulla, who was arrested earlier, along with S Jamal Mohammad Usmani were arrested by Tamil Nadu police and later Bengaluru police took their custody. Both of them are members of an outfit named Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath (TNTJ).
Earlier this month, the Karnataka High Court bench led by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi had upheld the Karnataka government order banning the hijab in educational institutions across the state.
