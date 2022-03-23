2020 Mob Lynching Video From MP's Dhar Falsely Shared as From UP

(Trigger Warning: Description of the incident, given its heinous nature, can be triggering for some readers.)

A 1:10-minute video clip of a mob lynching incident is being shared by several social media users with a claim that the incident took place in Kaushambi district in Uttar Pradesh where a mob killed a Muslim man.

The claim is being shared in the backdrop of an incident from Kaushambi district where one Zafar Alam from Asrauli village, was lynched by a mob on Monday, 21 March, while his elder brother Noor Alam is in critical condition.

The incident took place when they were allegedly trying to flee after opening fire at the mob, according to news reports.