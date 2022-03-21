Unrelated Video Shared as Karnataka High Court Rebuking Lawyer in Hijab Row Case

A video showing Karnataka High Court Chief Justice reprimanding a lawyer in a courtroom is being shared with claims that suggest that the lawyer was rebuked for bringing up and defending the hijab matter in court.

In the video, the Chief Justice also threatens to lodge a complaint to debar the lawyer with the Bar Council.

The 2:20 minutes clip is being linked to the recent judgment of the Karnataka High Court which was pronounced on 15 March 2022 that upheld the hijab ban in educational institutions.

However, the video is not related to the Hijab row case as that was announced on 15 March 2022 and this case took place on 3 March 2022. It shows an argument about a commercial appeal.