Unrelated Video Shared as Karnataka High Court Rebuking Lawyer in Hijab Row Case

The claim states that the video shows a lawyer getting reprimanded for bringing the hijab row matter in the courtroom.
A video showing Karnataka High Court Chief Justice reprimanding a lawyer in a courtroom is being shared with claims that suggest that the lawyer was rebuked for bringing up and defending the hijab matter in court.
In the video, the Chief Justice also threatens to lodge a complaint to debar the lawyer with the Bar Council.
The 2:20 minutes clip is being linked to the recent judgment of the Karnataka High Court which was pronounced on 15 March 2022 that upheld the hijab ban in educational institutions.
However, the video is not related to the Hijab row case as that was announced on 15 March 2022 and this case took place on 3 March 2022. It shows an argument about a commercial appeal.
CLAIM
The video is being shared with a claim that states, "Watch the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court Admonishing & Stripping this Crooked Lawyer of his Practice, who was still Defending the Petitioners on the Hijab Case, even after the Judgement was passed…...... People must know how Serious this matter is and how Crooked this Vested Interest Paid Lawyer is to bring this up to the CJI Karnataka, even after the Case has already been Dismissed. Karnataka CJI of high court debars him from practicing (sic)."
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
On doing a reverse image search of the keyframes of the video on Google, we came across the original video of the hearing uploaded by the official YouTube channel of ‘High Court of Karnataka’.
The video was titled "High Court of Karnataka Live Telecast of Court Proceedings of CH-1 on 03.03.2022 at 10.30 am" and the relevant viral part could be seen at the 36 minute mark.
This video was streamed live on 3 March 2022, which was before the hijab verdict was pronounced.
By doing a keyword search on Google about 'High court of Karnataka Chief Justice 3 March', we found out that the two judges shown in the viral video are Karnataka High Court Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice SR Krishna Kumar.
Karnataka HC's website shows that the date of decision for the case to be 4 March 2022.
The screenshot from Karnataka HC's website shows the details of the case.
HC CJ Awasthi was also at the bench for the hearing of the hijab verdict on 15 March.
The viral video shows two judges while the Karnataka hijab verdict had three judges on the bench.
Evidently, the video is not related to Karnataka's hijab verdict as it's an old video about a commercial appeal.
WHAT IS KARNATAKA'S HIJAB ROW ALL ABOUT?
As the year began in January, Karnataka faced a huge controversy after an Udupi school banned hijab inside the classrooms, prompting girls to challenge the order in the Karnataka High Court. The court had reserved its judgement in the case on 25 February.
It followed protests, allegations and counter allegations. The three judge bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice JM Khazi produced their verdict on the ongoing hijab controversy on 15 March.
The bench dismissed the petitions filed by Muslim students for wearing hijab in classroom and said that the hijab is not essential to Islam.
