Old Video From Odisha Falsely Linked to Violence in West Bengal's Birbhum

A video, which shows partially charred bodies on the road with people surrounding them and wailing, is being shared on social media with a false claim that the video is from Rampurhat, Birbhum district of West Bengal, where eight people died after their houses were set on fire on Monday, 21 March.

The claim further communalises the incident and states that '12 Hindu women and two children who were killed in the violence,' following the killing of one Trinamool Panchayat leader, Bhadu Sheikh.

However, the claim in misleading on two counts: