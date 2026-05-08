Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Old Video of Violence in Murshidabad Falsely Linked to West Bengal Poll Results

Old Video of Violence in Murshidabad Falsely Linked to West Bengal Poll Results

The video is old and was found to have no relation to the West Bengal poll results.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A video has been going viral on the internet, falsely claiming to show BJP workers targeting TMC offices.&nbsp;&nbsp;</p></div>
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A video has been going viral on the internet, falsely claiming to show BJP workers targeting TMC offices.  

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

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A video has been making the rounds on social media with the claim that it shows Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers causing violence in the streets, including vandalising Trinamool Congress (TMC) offices, following the declaration of election results in West Bengal.

  • TMC Member of Parliament, Kirti Azad, shared the video claiming that Home Minister Amit Shah's 'gundas' (hooligans) are creating the riots in the name of Lord Ram.

An archived version of this claim can be found here

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of similar claims can be found here, here, and here.)

Is it true?: No, the video shows the aftermath of an altercation between two groups in West Bengal's Murshidabad during Ram Navami procession and has no relation to the West Bengal polls.

Also ReadUnrelated Video of a Woman With Bandages Shared as TMC Worker Faking Injuries

How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a couple of Instagram posts sharing the same video before the election results were announced.

  • An Instagram user, echoes_of_india__, shared the same video on 28 March 2026, with the caption "During the Ram Navami celebrations in Murshidabad, extremist mobs targeted Muslim-owned shops, engaging in vandalism, looting, and arson..."

The Instagram post shared the same video on 28 March, 2026. 

(Source: Instagram/Screenshot)

News reports: After searching using keywords, we found news reports covering violence that took place in Murshidabad.

  • The Hindu, an English news publication, reported an incident in Murshidabad where clashes broke out between two groups during a Ram Navami procession, which escalated into violence. The report was published on 28 March, 2026.

The news report was published by The Hindu.

(Source:The Hindu/Screenshot)

  • Another news publication, The Times of India, also published a report stating that the police arrested 30 people in connection with the clashes in Murshidabad during the Ram Navami procession.

The news report was published by The Times of India.

(Source: The Times of India/Screenshot)

Conclusion: The video shows a fight that broke out in Murshidabad during the Ram Navami procession and has no relation to the West Bengal polls.

Also ReadAI Videos Spread Unchecked During State Elections, Defying Labelling Rules

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