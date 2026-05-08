Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Unrelated Video of a Woman With Bandages Shared as TMC Worker Faking Injuries

Unrelated Video of a Woman With Bandages Shared as TMC Worker Faking Injuries

The video was found to be from Muzaffarpur, Bihar, and has no relation to the political parties in West Bengal.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A video has been going viral, falsely claiming to show a TMC worker&nbsp;with a bandage on her head, alleging that she was beaten up by BJP workers.</p></div>
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A video has been going viral, falsely claiming to show a TMC worker with a bandage on her head, alleging that she was beaten up by BJP workers.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

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A video is making the rounds on the internet with the claim that it shows a Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker with a bandage on her head, alleging that she was attacked by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers.

An archived version of this claim can be found here. 

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of similar claims can be found here, here, and here.)

Is it true?: No, the video shows a woman at a hospital in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, where a fight broke out.

Also ReadAI Videos Spread Unchecked During State Elections, Defying Labelling Rules

How did we find out?: We went to the Facebook account mentioned in the video, Maurya Dhwaj Express, and found another video with the same woman in the background.

The video posted by Maurya Dhwaj Express

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

  • The video, uploaded on 28 April 2026, is a report on an incident that occurred at Shri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) in Muzaffarpur, Bihar and does not originate from West Bengal.

  • In the video, a man identifying himself as Akhlaqur Rahman, an A-Grade staff nurse at SKMCH, said that while the hospital's staff was performing their duty, an "ill-mannered" woman attacked one of them with an IV drip bottle.

  • "When our hospital’s trolley men and other employees, including women, came to intervene, she bit them as well," Rahman said, stating that the woman and her relatives brought the police, who also blamed the nursing staff for assaulting the woman.

  • We also found a clarification posted by Maurya Dhwaj Express' YouTube channel, after the false claims about the woman being a TMC worker went viral.

"In reality, the video is from Muzaffarpur district’s SKMCH, where our social media journalist was reporting about an altercation between a person’s relatives and the hospital’s trolley man. Locals sorted the issue and an investigation also took place. Despite this, the old video is being edited and is being shared with misleading information connecting it to West Bengal..."
Clarification issued by Maurya Dhwaj Express

They also said that the video was shot by a Maurya Dhwaj Express reporter, and the fight broke out after that.

The clarification posted by Maurya Dhwaj Express.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

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News reports: After searching using keywords, we found two news reports covering the same incident.

  • Hindi news publication Live Hindustan reported on 29 April 2026, stating that the trolley men accused of beating up the relatives of a patient in Shri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) were removed.

News report on the incident by Live Hindustan. 

(Source: Live  Hindustan/Screenshot) 

Another report published by Prabhat Khabar, on 29 April 2026, also states that all trolley men were removed after violence at SKMCH, and the security agency was reprimanded.

News report on the incident by Prabhat Khabar. 

(Source: Prabhat Khabar /Screenshot)

Conclusion: The video shows an incident that happened at a hospital in Muzaffarpur, Bihar and has no relation to the political parties in West Bengal.

Also ReadDoes This Video Show Recent Meeting Between DMK & AIADMK Leaders? No!

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