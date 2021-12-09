Video From Chhattisgarh Showing a Mob Breaking Barricades Shared as Mathura

A video of several people holding flags clashing with police is being shared on social media to claim that the incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura.

However, the claim is false as the visuals are from Chhattisgarh's Korba of a rally carried out by the members of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) in October.

The video comes in the backdrop of heavy security being deployed to avoid any untoward incident in Mathura on the 29th anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolitions on 6 December 1992.