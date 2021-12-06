Yogi Adityanath Humiliated Deputy CM Keshav Maurya in a Public Event? No!

A 13-second video showing Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath frowning and asking one person to sit down at a public event is being shared on social media with the claim that the chief minister and his security guards berated deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

However, we found that the claim that it shows Maurya is false. The man who was rebuked in the video is Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Gorakhpur named Vibhrat Chand Kaushik.