Yogi Adityanath Humiliated Deputy CM Keshav Maurya in a Public Event? No!

The claim states that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath scolded deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya in a public event.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
A 13-second video showing Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath frowning and asking one person to sit down at a public event is being shared on social media with the claim that the chief minister and his security guards berated deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.
However, we found that the claim that it shows Maurya is false. The man who was rebuked in the video is Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Gorakhpur named Vibhrat Chand Kaushik.
CLAIM
The video is being shared by a page 'Samajwadi Party Uttar Pradesh' with the claim in Hindi that reads, "मुख्यमंत्री श्री योगी आदित्यनाथ जी के द्वारा उपमुख्यमंत्री श्री केशव प्रसाद मौर्य जी की बेज्जती कर दी गई और भगा दिया गया…जाओ पीछे."
(Translation: Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya was insulted by CM Yogi Adityanath and asked to go away... Go back.)
An archive of the post can be found here.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
With the help of InVid, a video verification tool, we extracted several keyframes from the video and conducted a reverse image search on some of them.
Screengrab from 'News ncr'.
The story was also published on the website of Hindi news channel Aaj Tak on 2 December. The report read that the incident happened during a sports programme in Bansgaon, where the UP CM was the chief guest.
Next, we found one tweet by Manish Pandey whose bio read that he is the resident editor of news website 'KNewsIndia'. He had posted the video on 30 November on his profile and the caption read that Adityanath had publicly scolded BJP leader Kaushik.
Further, we found that the Gorakhpur BJP leader had also clarified the incident on Facebook on 3 December. He had reposted a news interview that he had given to a local media website 'Bhojpuri News'.
You can hear Kaushik clarifying from 1:25-2:12 minutes.
Clearly, this video doesn't show Adityanath rebuking the UP deputy CM.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)