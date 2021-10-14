Clip From Chhattisgarh Falsely Shared as One From UP With a Communal Spin

A clip of a mob hitting and damaging vehicles while chanting 'Jai Shree Ram' (Hail Lord Ram) is being widely shared across social media platforms with a claim that a Hindu association in Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh (UP), removed a flag atop a Masjid.

It is further being said that this was in retaliation to some members of the Muslim community forcibly entering a Durga Puja pandal and hindering a religious ceremony.

However, the video is originally from Chhattisgarh's Kawardha, where communal tensions arose after a group of people took down a saffron flag on 3 October. Following the incident, local groups took out rallies and violence broke out as these groups caused extensive damage to property owned by Muslims, causing a curfew to be imposed across the district.