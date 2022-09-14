News Outlets Give False Sectarian Spin to Clip of Pak Farmers Throwing Tomatoes

A video showing some people picking up crates of tomatoes from the back of a tempo and throwing them on the ground has been shared by several news outlets and social media users.

The short clip is being shared claiming people in Pakistan – which is receiving international aid in the aftermath of nationwide floods – were destroying Iranian tomatoes sent to Pakistan, since they came from a Shia-dominated (a sect in Islam) country.

However, the claim is false. The video shows farmers from Pakistan's Qalat region in Balochistan destroying crates of imported Iranian tomatoes, fearing losses for their own crops, which were ready to be sold in the markets.