Photo Showing PM Modi's Portrait at Ahmedabad Rickshaw Driver's Home Is Doctored

As the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) gears up for the upcoming Assembly elections in Gujarat, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was on a two-day visit to the state.

During his visit, he addressed a gathering of autorickshaw drivers in Ahmedabad, after which he received a request from one of the drivers, Vikram Dantani, to have dinner at his home. Now a picture from Dantani's home is being circulated to claim that he is supporter of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The photo – which is in reality edited – is being shared to take a dig at Kejriwal to say that everyone in Gujarat supports the BJP, and his party won't benefit from such 'acts.'