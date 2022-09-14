Photo Showing PM Modi's Portrait at Ahmedabad Rickshaw Driver's Home Is Doctored

The viral photo has been doctored to add a photo of PM Narendra Modi in the background.
(Source: Altered by The Quint)
As the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) gears up for the upcoming Assembly elections in Gujarat, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was on a two-day visit to the state.
During his visit, he addressed a gathering of autorickshaw drivers in Ahmedabad, after which he received a request from one of the drivers, Vikram Dantani, to have dinner at his home. Now a picture from Dantani's home is being circulated to claim that he is supporter of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
The photo – which is in reality edited – is being shared to take a dig at Kejriwal to say that everyone in Gujarat supports the BJP, and his party won't benefit from such 'acts.'
The original photo was uploaded by Kejriwal on his official Twitter handle on 12 September, and one can clearly see somebody else’s photo hanging on the wall.
The photo was shared on Twitter by BJP leader and Chairman of Waqf Development Committee, Wasim R Khan. Mocking Kejriwal, he wrote that the person he went to have dinner with was a Modi supporter.
An archive of the tweet can be seen here.
We searched for the picture on the official Twitter handle of Arvind Kejriwal and came across a post uploaded on 12 September, which mentioned his visit to the autorickshaw driver's home.
The post had three pictures and was shared with a caption in Hindi which loosely translates to, "In Ahmedabad, auto driver Vikrambhai Dantani lovingly took me home for dinner, introduced me to the whole family, treated me with delicious food and with great respect. Heartfelt thanks to Vikrambhai and all the auto driver brothers of Gujarat for this immense affection."
Out of the three pictures, we found one that was the same as the viral one on the internet. On comparing them, we found that the viral image is doctored.
A comparison of the image clearly shows that the image is doctored.
A further zoomed version of Kejriwal's tweeted photo makes it much clearer that somebody else's portrait was hanging on the wall and not that of Modi, as claimed in the viral post.
The picture does not have Modi's portrait on the wall.
Evidently, a doctored photo showing Modi's portrait hanging on the wall of the autorickshaw driver's home is being shared.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)