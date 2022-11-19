Fact-Check: Murder in Jabalpur Resort Given a False Communal Spin

Fact Check | The claim suggests that the man who allegedly murdered a woman in a resort in MP belongs to Muslim community.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
(Trigger Warning: Description of violence.)
A video showing a man standing and talking near the dead body of a woman in what appears to be a hotel room is going viral on the internet.
What about the video? : The 14-second-clip shows blood on the floor, and a man can be heard saying, “Don’t ever cheat”. He then turns to a woman lying on the bed in a pool of blood, seemingly gasping for air.
What does the claim say? : Several social media users have shared the video claiming that the man was a Muslim and the incident occurred in a resort in Madhya Pradesh (MP). These posts also warn Hindu girls to stay away from the Muslim community.
The post criticises Hindu women for forming relationships with Muslim men.
(Note: We have refrained from adding any archive links due to the distressing nature of the visuals.)
What is the truth?: The accused and the victim in the incident belonged to the Hindu community.
How did we find the truth? : The Quint had reported on the incident on Wednesday, 16 November.
The man allegedly slit the victim Shilpa Jharia's throat at Mekhala Resort in Jabalpur. After this, he recorded himself saying, "Bewafai nahi karne ka" (Don't ever cheat).
The incident is said to have happened on 7 November, but since the accused locked the room after he left, the hotel staff informed the police only on 8 November.
The videos recorded by the accused: The accused recorded three videos.
The first one is the viral clip being shared on social media platforms.
The second clip showed the accused revealing personal details. He identified himself as 'Abhijeet Patidar'. He alleged that the victim had affairs with him and his business partner Jitendra Kumar and that she had run away with his partner's money.
In the third clip, he was heard saying in Hindi, "Dear, we will now meet in Heaven."
What did the police say? :
The Quint spoke to SP Jabalpur Siddharth Bahugana, who confirmed that the accused is not a Muslim and the entire incident is being given a false communal angle.
He said, "It's a bad attempt to create such kind of atmosphere. He is a criminal, and we are after him, and we will catch him soon. The accused is a Hindu, and the entire incident is being given a false communal spin."
Conclusion: The video of a man allegedly killing a woman in Mekhala Resort in Jabalpur is being shared by giving it a false communal spin.
