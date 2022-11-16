No, Virat Kohli Did Not Show Support for Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra

Kohli's original photo, in a plain T-shirt, was shared in 2016.
A photograph of cricketer Virat Kohli, wearing a white T-shirt with the logo of the Indian National Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra is being shared on social media. Users are sharing this photo to claim that Kohli expressed his support for the Yatra.
Using relevant keywords, we looked for the cricketer's black-and-white photos. The search led us to an article by PinkVilla from September 2016, mentioning Virat Kohli's headshot.
Taking a cue from this, we looked for the photo on Shrestha's verified Instagram account, and found that he had shared a picture similar to the one in the claim on 23 September 2016, and tagged Kohli in the photo.
However, this photo showed a plain white T-shirt, without any symbols or logos.
His photo was edited to add the Bharat Jodo Yatra's symbol.
We then went through Kohli's social media accounts to see whether he had expressed support for Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra, which began on 7 September earlier this year but didn't come across any posts doing so.
No credible news reports mentioned the cricketer supporting the Yatra either.
Evidently, a six-year-old photo of cricketer Virat Kohli has been edited and shared to claim that he expressed his support for the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra.
