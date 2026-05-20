Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Video of France 24 Report on a Campaign Targeting Pakistan Is a Deepfake

Video of France 24 Report on a Campaign Targeting Pakistan Is a Deepfake

We found that the video is a deepfake and doesn't show an authentic France 24 report.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A video of a&nbsp;<em>France 24</em>&nbsp;report has been going viral on the internet, falsely claiming to report a misinformation campaign targeting Pakistan.&nbsp;&nbsp;</p></div>
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A video of a France 24 report has been going viral on the internet, falsely claiming to report a misinformation campaign targeting Pakistan.  

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

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A video of a French news channel France 24 broadcast has been going viral on the internet, falsely claiming to report on cyber intelligence having uncovered a misinformation campaign targeting Pakistan, organised by Israel, with operators from India and Afghanistan.

  • The reporter purportedly talks about these operators allegedly posing as Iranian users, who are attempting to undermine Pakistan’s mediation efforts.

An archived version of this claim can be found here

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of more claims can be found here, here, and here.)

Is it true?: No, the video is AI-generated and does not show authentic footage from a France 24 report.

Also ReadDoes This Video Show a Bangladeshi Thief Stuck in a Window in Assam? No!

How did we find out the truth?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens, but we couldn't find any credible reports supporting the claim.

  • This led us to run the video through the DeepFake-O-Meter, an AI-detection tool, which showed that three detectors indicated the viral clip was generated using AI.

Here are the results of the DeepFake-O-Meter. 

(Source: DeepFake-O-Meter/Screenshot)

Hiya Deepfake Voice Detector, a deepfake detection tool, also identified the audio as likely to be a deepfake.

Here is the result of Hiya Deepfake Voice Detector. 

(Source: Hiya Deepfake Voice Detector/ Screenshot)

  • The media presenter was identified as William Hilderbrandt. We found the original broadcast, uploaded on 27 March 2026, was a report on how Israel's military censor has tightened media restrictions on war coverage.

  • The video does not mention any campaign against Pakistan carried out by Israel, along with Indian and Afghan agents.

Conclusion: An AI-generated video is being circulated with the false claim that it shows authentic footage from a France 24 news report.

Also ReadVideo of People Tearing Down TVK Flags in Tamil Nadu Shared With False Claim

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