More MPs, Less Accountability? Rethinking Delimitation in India

A Parliament’s strength lies not in its size, but in its ability to hold power accountable. Any expansion unaccompanied by institutional reform may risk weakening—not strengthening—democratic governance in India.

The constitutional principle of "one person, one vote, and one value“ is treated as ideal, but very few political systems have implemented it in its purest form, and many consciously choose not to.

In the US, each state elects two senators regardless of population. While the House of Representatives is population-based, presidential elections are determined through the Electoral College.