Car Bomb Attack Kills 12 Policemen in Pakistan’s Bannu Near Afghan Border

A car bomb attack at a police checkpoint in Bannu, northwestern Pakistan, late on 9 May resulted in the deaths of at least 12 people.
The checkpoint structure was destroyed, and the area was left strewn with debris and damaged vehicles. Authorities confirmed that the attack was followed by an armed assault involving multiple militants.
According to Deutsche Welle, police official Muhammad Sajjad Khan stated that 12 officers were confirmed dead and one remained missing after the attack. The militants reportedly used quadcopters and heavy weaponry during the assault, and while retreating, they took police personnel and weapons from the checkpoint.
As reported by Deccan Herald, the attack began with a suicide bomber ramming the vehicle into the police post, followed by militants entering the premises and engaging in gunfire with police personnel. Security officials indicated that most of the 15 officers on duty at the post were feared dead, and the installation was destroyed.
Ambulances and rescue teams were dispatched, and a state of emergency was declared in local hospitals.
As Hindustan Times stated in an article, the attackers also deployed drones during the assault, and several blasts were heard following the initial explosion. The force of the blast caused the security post to collapse and damaged nearby homes. Officials noted that the full extent of the destruction would only become clear after the fighting ended.
A militant alliance known as Ittehad-ul-Mujahideen claimed responsibility for the attack.
Further details indicated that dozens of militants surrounded the checkpoint during the assault, and heavy gunfire ensued between security forces and the attackers. Several civilian houses in the vicinity suffered significant damage, with some roofs collapsing due to the blast. Initial reports suggested that the security forces managed to destroy an explosives-laden vehicle before it could reach its intended target, but the subsequent attack resulted in multiple casualties.
"Last night in the Fateh Khel area of Bannu, a suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a police checkpoint, after which multiple militants entered the post," police official Muhammad Sajjad Khan said, confirming the scale and coordination of the attack.
Images from the scene showed the checkpoint reduced to rubble, with bricks, charred wreckage, and mangled vehicles scattered across the area. The attack is part of a broader pattern of rising militancy in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which borders Afghanistan and has experienced increased militant activity in recent months.
Regional tensions have escalated, with reporting indicating that Pakistan has accused Afghanistan's Taliban government of providing safe haven to militant groups. In recent months, diplomatic ties between Islamabad and Kabul have deteriorated, leading to armed conflict, including Pakistani airstrikes on Afghan cities. The Taliban has denied these allegations, stating that militancy in Pakistan is an internal issue.
"Other law enforcement personnel were sent to help the police, but the terrorists ambushed them and caused some casualties," a police official said, highlighting the complexity and danger faced by responding officers.
The Bannu attack underscores ongoing security challenges in Pakistan's border regions, with analysis showing that militants continue to use sophisticated tactics, including drones and coordinated assaults, to target security forces. The incident has prompted heightened security measures and emergency responses in the affected areas.
"During the assault, the militants used quadcopters along with heavy weaponry," a senior administrative official in Bannu stated, reflecting the evolving tactics employed by militant groups in the region.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.