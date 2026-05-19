Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Video of People Tearing Down TVK Flags in Tamil Nadu Shared With False Claim

Video of People Tearing Down TVK Flags in Tamil Nadu Shared With False Claim

The video shows supporters protesting against former TVK candidate Ajitha Agnel being denied a seat.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p> A video has been going viral, falsely claiming to show Hindus in Tamil Nadu 'waking up' after the “Sanatan eradication” pledge made in the state assembly by tearing down the posters and flags of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.&nbsp;</p></div>
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A video has been going viral, falsely claiming to show Hindus in Tamil Nadu 'waking up' after the “Sanatan eradication” pledge made in the state assembly by tearing down the posters and flags of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. 

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

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A video has been making the rounds on social media with the claim that it shows Hindus in Tamil Nadu "waking up after the "Sanatan eradication" pledge made in the state assembly" and tearing down the posters and flags of the newly-elected Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

The post comes amid controversy after the Leader of the Opposition, Udhayanidhi Stalin, made a statement in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly allegedly against “Sanatan Dharma”, saying that it should be eradicated.

  • The viral video is circulating with the claim that people are finally realising they were misled by their addiction to films and film heroes.

An archived version of this claim can be found here

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of similar claims can be found here, here, and here.)

Is it true?: No, the video shows supporters of former TVK candidate Ajitha Agnel tearing down the TVK flags after she was denied a seat in the Thoothukudi constituency in Tamil Nadu.

Also ReadViral Post About CM Vijay’s 'New' Traffic Protocol Instructions Is False

How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found the original video posted by Polimer News.

  • The video, posted on 29 March 2026, was captioned, "Ajitha Agnel denied a seat in the Thoothukudi constituency.. Supporters expressed their displeasure by removing the TVK party flag from the car and throwing away the whistle.." (Translated from Tamil to English)

Dinakaran Daily Newspaper, a Tamil news organisation, also shared the same video, reporting that supporters removed TVK flags from their car and threw away their whistles after Ajitha Agnel was denied a seat in the Thoothukudi constituency.

News report by Dinakaran Daily Newspaper. 

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

Conclusion: The video shows supporters of Ajitha Agnel tearing down TVK flags after she was denied a seat in the Thoothukudi constituency in Tamil Nadu.

Also ReadImage of People Pouring Milk on Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s Poster Is AI-Generated

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