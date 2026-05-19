Video of People Tearing Down TVK Flags in Tamil Nadu Shared With False Claim

A video has been making the rounds on social media with the claim that it shows Hindus in Tamil Nadu "waking up after the "Sanatan eradication" pledge made in the state assembly" and tearing down the posters and flags of the newly-elected Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

The post comes amid controversy after the Leader of the Opposition, Udhayanidhi Stalin, made a statement in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly allegedly against “Sanatan Dharma”, saying that it should be eradicated.