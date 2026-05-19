Does This Video Show a Bangladeshi Thief Stuck in a Window in Assam? No!

What did the post say?: An X (formerly Twitter) user named 'Oxomiya Jiyori' shared the video on X with the caption: "Bangladeshi Miya Muslim thief tried to enter a Hindu house in Kokrajhar of Assam, through the iron grill, and first he inserted the lower part of his body, but once his waist entered he got stuck, till morning struggles to come out in vain. In the morning when people came he is crying, sir I have a kid, please save me."