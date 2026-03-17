Over 400 Dead After Kabul Hospital Airstrike Amid Pakistan-Afghanistan Tensions

On 16 March 2026, an airstrike struck a hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan, resulting in the deaths of over 400 people and injuring at least 250 others. The facility, which primarily treated drug users, was severely damaged, with large sections destroyed. The incident occurred around 9 pm local time, coinciding with ongoing cross-border hostilities between Afghanistan and Pakistan.
According to Hindustan Times, Afghanistan’s deputy government spokesman Hamdullah Fitrat confirmed the rising death toll and stated that rescue teams were working to control the fire and recover bodies from the hospital ruins. The Afghan government accused Pakistan of targeting the hospital, while Pakistan denied these allegations, asserting that its strikes were aimed solely at military installations.
As reported by The Hindu, Afghanistan’s Health Ministry spokesperson Sharafat Zaman stated that all parts of the drug treatment hospital had been destroyed. Local television footage showed firefighters attempting to extinguish flames and emergency workers searching for survivors among the debris. Pakistan’s Ministry of Information reiterated that its operations were “precise and carefully undertaken to ensure no collateral damage is inflicted.”
As highlighted by Financial Express, the strike occurred amid escalating tensions between the two countries, with both sides exchanging fire along the border just hours before the hospital was hit. The Afghan government maintained that most of those killed and wounded were patients undergoing treatment at the facility. Pakistan’s spokesperson Mosharraf Zaidi dismissed the accusations as baseless, stating, “No hospital was targeted in Kabul.”
“Large sections of the hospital have been destroyed,” Hamdullah Fitrat said, adding that rescue teams were still trying to control the fire and pull bodies out from the debris.
Visuals shared online depicted the hospital engulfed in flames, with emergency personnel using flashlights to carry casualties from the site. Firefighters struggled to contain the blaze as the building’s structure collapsed. The videos circulated widely, highlighting the scale of destruction and the ongoing rescue efforts.
Eyewitness accounts and local media coverage confirmed the timing of the attack, which followed a period of heightened conflict that began in late February. The clashes disrupted a ceasefire brokered by Qatar in October 2025, with both sides reporting significant casualties among civilians and combatants.
Afghan cricketers, including Naveen-ul-Haq, publicly condemned the airstrike, expressing grief and anger over the loss of civilian lives in their statements. The incident drew widespread attention on social media, with calls for accountability and justice for the victims.
“We strongly condemn this crime and consider such an act to be against all accepted principles and a crime against humanity,” said Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid.
Coverage revealed that the airstrike took place during Ramadan, shortly after locals had broken their fast, intensifying the shock and distress among the affected families as rescue operations continued. The United Nations Security Council recently called on Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers to intensify efforts against terrorism, but no ceasefire has been reached between the two countries.
Analysis showed that the conflict has entered its third consecutive week, with both Afghanistan and Pakistan trading accusations and reporting casualties on both sides as the situation escalates. Despite international appeals for restraint, the violence has continued, resulting in one of the deadliest incidents in recent years.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.